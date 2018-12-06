PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men dubbed by investigators as the “Tracksuit Bandits” received prison sentences on Thursday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Kobe Cordray, 21, Lamarr Luster Jr., 20, and Angelo Luster, 18, were arrested in January in connection to a string of robberies across the Portland metro area.
A fourth man was also arrested in connection to the crimes and plead guilty in March to unlawful possession of a firearm. Antonio Montgomery was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to seek drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.
The group from Dec. 9, 2017 to Jan. 21, 2018 allegedly committed nine armed robberies in Portland, Gresham and Milwaukie. The defendants during the robberies wore masks to hide their faces and demanded cash and other items from convenience stores, according to the attorney’s office.
Portland police dubbed the group the “Tracksuit Bandits” because they wore matching tracksuits during several of the alleged crimes.
Cordray pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and two counts of robbery in the first degree and was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison.
Luster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery in the first degree and was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison.
Angelo Luster last month pleaded no contest to two counts of robbery in the second degree; he was sentenced to just over 8 years in prison.
