Trade show industry hit hard by pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Many businesses continue to struggle as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be getting worse.
The live events industry is one that has been hit quite hard because they function on live events such as trade shows. Class Exhibits is one of those businesses struggling to get by.
“Most people when they think of trade shows they think of the one that happens every year here in their own town or they think of CES, Consumer Electronics,” Kevin Carty, the executive vice president of Classic Exhibits, said.
The company designs and builds trade show exhibits. Since the pandemic began, he said they’ve lost a large majority of revenue. He said the industry is linked together from the small shows to the larger conventions and the trickle-down effects of the coronavirus could become more permanent.
“So, if those shows stay on hold for another couple years, all of the small shows that sort of feed to that, they can’t happen,” he said.
Classic Exhibits typically would do about 2,000 shows in the span of one year, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, Carty said the company likely won’t break 500.
“Industry wide we typically drive between one and one point two trillion to the GDP every year,” he said. “That’s the live industry as a whole and recent data that just came out in August suggests that companies like ourselves and the live industry have lost somewhere between 72 and 79 percent of their revenue.”
He said Classic Exhibits did receive help from the Paycheck Protection Program, but until Congress passes another relief package, he’s bracing for the worst.
“We’ve gone from just under 100 employees to just under 30,” he said. “And dependent on what happens really within Congress, we’re probably gonna end up making more cuts as well and there’s a lot of companies in this industry and associated industries that are just not going to make it.”
He said it’s vital for Congress to provide more relief soon or companies could permanently go out of business.
“In Layman’s Terms get this done and argue about the rest later because there are things in there that need to be argued but the stuff you agree on carve it off and get it done,” Carty said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.