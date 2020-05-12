Trader Joe’s in Salem hosts mock high school graduation for twin employees

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Employees at a Salem grocery store made sure that two young employees at the store graduated high school with fanfare.
High school seniors across the country are missing out on in-person graduation ceremonies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Tegan and Raegan McElligott, who are twins.
The pair attend Sprague High School in Salem and both work at the local Trader Joe’s store. Their co-workers surprised them with their own Hawaiian-themed graduation celebration. The pair last week walked out to music in Hawaiian-themed caps, gowns, and masks. Their manager during the celebration gave a speech in their honor.
“It’s gonna be something we remember and are able to tell our kids and family and friends,” Tegan and Raegan said. “I feel as if it far surpasses any high school graduation we would’ve attended.”
The kids’ mom was also grateful for the celebration.
“I was just so touched, so touched to have her reach out and, you know, during a time like this to have somebody focus on just from her heart and have a company like that wanna come together for kids and do something good just felt so good,” Jenni McElligott said.
The twins were presented with diplomas during the celebration. The Trader Joe’s staff says the mock graduation was more emotional than they were expecting, as their co-workers are their second family.
