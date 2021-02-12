COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE (KPTV) - Interstate 84 in Oregon and State Route 14 in Washington are being shut down in the Columbia River Gorge due to the winter storm.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that I-84 would be closed from Milepost 17 to Milepost 62, Troutdale to west Hood River, by 9 p.m. Friday.
“Deteriorating weather is making driving too dangerous with high winds and heavy snow,” according to ODOT.
FOX 12 meteorologists said blizzard conditions are expected in the Gorge overnight, with heavy snow and wind gusts from 55-70 mph. At times, there will be zero visibility in that area.
The closure of SR-14 became effective at 7:18 p.m. Friday from Milepost 19 near Evergreen Boulevard to Milepost 65 near Hood River Bridge Road.
Washington transportation officials also cited the deteriorating conditions for the closure.
No timelines were in place to reopen either highway.
