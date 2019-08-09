VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Contract crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin work Monday to repave a nearly six-mile stretch of State Route 500, closing the road in the area for the next two upcoming weekends.
Crews during the project will pave west and eastbound lanes of the highway between Interstate 5 and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in Vancouver and repair bridge joints on the SR 500 overpass over Interstate 205. Crews will also repave the right turn lanes onto SR 500 from Northeast Falk Road/42nd Avenue and Northeast Stapleton Road/54th Avenue and widen the ramps, WSDOT says.
Crews will require two weekend directional closures of SR 500, between I-5 and Northeast Thurston Way to complete the weather-dependent work.
Work will begin in the westbound lanes this weekend with closures beginning 9 p.m. Friday and extending through 4 a.m. Monday. Crews will close all lanes of westbound SR 500 between I-5 and Northeast Thurston Way. The closure of the eastbound lanes will be scheduled at a later date, and will occur between 10 p.m. on a Friday and 5 a.m. on a Monday, according to WSDOT.
The stretch of highway is heavily traveled and sees about 60,000 vehicles per day, according to WSDOT.
"We last paved it in 2002, so between aging, lots of traffic, and our winter weather freeze and thaw cycles, the condition of the road has really deteriorated and is in need of repair," Devin Reck, project engineer, said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.