PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver died in a north Portland crash on Thursday night, according to police bureau.
The crash occurred on southbound Interstate 5 just north of Rosa Parks Way and temporarily blocked traffic, police said. The bureau's Major Crash Team responded.
The Rosa Parks Way off-ramp from southbound I-5 was closed while law enforcement was on scene late Thursday night.
Investigators did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any reported injuries.
No additional information was immedietly released.
