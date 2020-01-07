TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Traffic was blocked for hours Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck driver hit the cover of an underground safety valve, causing it to leak, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Buildings were evacuated while firefighters and Northwest Natural crews responded to the scene along Southwest 72nd Avenue. The road was temporarily closed between Upper Boones Ferry Road and Redwood Lane.
Northwest Natural crews were digging at two locations to stop the leak Tuesday afternoon.
Tigard police officers were on scene to help direct traffic. It’s not clear what caused the driver to hit the safety valve.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
