PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A trailer carrying 6,000 gallons of petroleum-based asphalt product spilled some across the road in northwest Portland on Monday, blocking both lanes of traffic in the area as crews responded to the scene, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The tanker truck spilled the fluid in the 2600 block of Northwest Yeon Avenue at Highway 30, closing the road on Monday afternoon from Northwest 29th Avenue and Interstate 405. Northwest 26th Avenue was also closed from Northwest Yeon Avenue to Northwest Front Avenue.
Fire officials said the trailer somehow disconnected from the semi, causing a large breach into the tanker. The product after the spill was transferred to a private contractor’s tanker that specialized in the type of clean up, fire officials said.
NW Yeon/26th Ave: There has been some product spilt. @BESPortland is mitigating the Enviro-hazard. The Yeon ramp from NW Front Ave. to Yeon (i.e. NW 26th Ave.) is closed going both directions. NW Yeon is closed both directions near NW 26th Ave #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) July 27, 2020
Firefighters were on scene with fire protection hose lines as clean-up efforts continued. The Bureau of Environmental Services on Monday worked to mitigate any environmental hazards caused by the spill.
