PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a gas leak late Thursday night in downtown Portland.
Crews responded to Southwest 3rd and Taylor after an area business owner reported the leak after she smelled gas. That business owner said she reported the leak around 5:30 p.m.
Crews said a Northwest Natural employee detected high levels in a service room in the building. The building has been evacuated and power was temporarily shut off in the area.
Traffic was blocked on Southwest Taylor between 2nd and 5th while crews were on scene.
Officials asked the public to avoid the area if possible.
No additional information was immedietly available for release.
