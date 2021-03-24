Traffic, congestion returning to Portland one year after entering pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you’re still commuting these days, you’ve probably noticed traffic around Portland has been much more congested recently, even reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.
It’s a sign that life is becoming more normal: kids are returning to school; people are going back into the office and spring break travelers are hitting the road.
But brace yourself, it’s not completely back to normal.
“We’re still probably down in the area of 10%, maybe a little less at times, from where we were one year ago, before the pandemic,” said ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton, Wednesday.
Drivers said they’re mourning the quick travel times, one of few bright spots of the pandemic.
“It was nice to cut my time extremely to get to work and most places that you wanted to go,” Steve Winter said.
Cameron Kujalan travels the state as floating employee for convenience chain, Jackson Food Store.
Kujalan was a few minutes late to work Wednesday afternoon.
“Usually it will take me 15 minutes to get here, today it took like 20-something minutes at least,” Kujalan said.
“It’s a little bit frustrating, I usually have timed out the times I’ll leave home for work and it’s all off,” Kujalan added. “It feels like it’s taking a lot longer to go places.”
According to ODOT data, this time last year, Portland saw its lowest traffic volumes in all of 2020.
Now, the state’s latest traffic report show congestion has been ticking up for the last couple months in most of the busiest choke points around the city.
ODOT has not yet complied its latest report, which will contain most of the traffic data from March. That’s expected to be released before the end of the month.
