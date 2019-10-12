PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A focused traffic enforcement mission in northeast Portland on Friday led to 34 citations and the arrest of one DUII suspect.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division is focusing on city streets that are known to be prone to crashes.
On Friday night, officers were patrolling Northeast Lombard Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 60th Avenue. That area is a Vision Zero designated high crash network street.
Officers were focused on “dangerous and risky driving behaviors.”
As a result of their operation, more than three dozen drivers were contacted. That led to 34 citations, three warnings and one DUII arrest.
“The officers took the opportunity to talk with community members about Vision Zero, the importance of safe driving habits, and proper equipment. Traffic safety education classes were offered when appropriate,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
To learn more about Vision Zero, go to portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390.
