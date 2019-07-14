Traffic stop in SE Portland leads to hours-long search for armed suspect

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A traffic stop in the Lents neighborhood of southeast Portland led to an hours-long search for a suspect who police say had a gun.
It all started at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Steele Street and Southeast 86th Avenue. That’s three blocks west of Lents Park.
Police say two people were inside a car that they pulled over. One stayed and was arrested, while the other ran away with a gun in hand.
Officers set up a search area from Southeast Steele Street – north to Southeast Liebe Street – and between 87th Avenue and 88th Avenue.
They describe the suspect as a black man, about 6 feet tall and approximately 150 pounds.
Police say at the time he was wearing light blue jeans, red shoes, and holding a silver handgun.
Officers could be heard issuing commands over a loud speaker, warning him to come out with his hands up or they would use force.
Police ultimately did not find him and suspended their search at about 11 p.m. Saturday. They are still trying to figure out who the man is.
