Traffic stop leads to arrest in Canby; man facing sex abuse charge

CANBY, OR (KPTV) – Canby police say a traffic stop ended with one man being arrested and facing a new charge of sex abuse, this after being arrested back in June on similar charges.
On August 6, officers conducted a traffic stop on a violation. During the stop, police identified the driver as 40-year-old Vitaliy Yasinskiy. He had an underage female in the car with him at the time of the traffic stop.
On June 10, detectives and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested Yasinskiy on four counts of rape in the third degree, five counts of sex abuse in the third degree, four counts of sodomy in the third degree, seven counts of online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and six counts of prostitution.
Yasinskiy posted bail after the June 10 arrest, and was out of custody during the traffic stop.
Concerned for the girl's safety, police contacted detectives from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Yasinskiy was subsequently arrested on a new charge of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree.
Both investigations are ongoing, but investigators are still concerned Yasinskiy could have additional victims. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on Yasinskiy’s criminal activity to contact Detective Kyser at 503-655-8211, citing CCSO Case #21-952376. Anyone with info can also contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.
