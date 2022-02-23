PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will be out for at least four weeks as he recovers from plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the organization said Wednesday.
Nurkic has been playing through symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September, the Trail Blazers said. While away, he’ll be continuing treatment and a recovery program before being reevaluated in four weeks’ time.
Over 56 games this season, which saw Nurkic starting in all, he’s averaged 15.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.11 steals.
Nurkic’s field goal percentage and rebounding average are career highs. This season Nurkic has recorded 30 double-doubles, ranking him eighth in the NBA.