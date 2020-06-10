PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers are mourning the loss of Harry Glickman, who helped bring NBA basketball to Portland.
Glickman, a Portland native, has been a member of the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame since the mid-1980s. The team announced on Wednesday that Glickman had passed away. He was 96 years old.
The father of professional sports in Oregon, a true Trail Blazer. We will miss you, Harry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FaHj4yzMbO— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 11, 2020
During Glickman’s formal time with the team, the Blazers had 15 winning seasons, 17 trips to playoffs, three NBA finals appearances, and an NBA Championship.
Glickman was named to the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He also accepted the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It means all the things in the world," Glickman said in a previous interview with FOX 12. "I must have done something right along the way.”
Glickman retired in 1994. He also ran the ice dynasty of the Portland Buckaroos.
“For a while there… between the Portland Buckaroos hockey team and the Trail Blazers basketball team, Memorial Coliseum was practically my second home,” Glickman said. “I lived there more than I did at home, and it’s a great old building. It enabled us to get the franchises, as a matter of fact.”
Glickman brought in exhibition NFL football and nearly landed what became the Seattle Seahawks.
“And I recall very clearly, thinking there would be another one, and I still wish there was, be it Major League Baseball or perhaps the National Hockey League," Glickman said. "I’m sure it won’t be the National Football League. We had that chance once and blew it. But I’d love to see another major league team here in Portland. I think this is a big city now.”
Glickman graduated from Lincoln High School and later the University of Oregon.
“I’m a Portlander, I’ve been here all my life, except when I was in the Army or college and this is where I’ll go," Glickman said. "I love it here.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
