PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers should be making a playoff push down the stretch of the NBA season at home, but that isn’t the case.
FOX 12 video-chatted with BlazersDancer Erika as she and her 17 teammates work to redirect their energy toward some much needed positivity while the Blazers are not in play. Erika is in her sixth season as a BlazersDancer. She says she went from interacting with hundreds of people to just her household.
“It’s just me, my partner, and my cat,” Erika said.
While her role with the Blazers is on pause, she’s working to spread positivity on Instagram, including live art and dance and workout classes on the BlazersDancers and the BlazerCommunity Instagram pages.
“Social media has made it so much easier; I can only imagine what life would be like if we didn’t have it,” Erika said. “Our role as the dance team is to connect the community to the team, and right now, since there is no team, it is really just us right now, and ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ is a good way for us to reach out and show what we are doing to stay positive, and we’re also asking our fans to reach out with what they are doing, because we might need some of their tips, too. Today, I was twiddling my thumbs, ran out of things to do, I am hoping someone sends something good my direction!”
Erika says she is holding out hope that the Blazers season will begin again soon.
“I’ll be sad if it’s the end but I am holding out hope,” Erika said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.