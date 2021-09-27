PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Trail Blazers 52nd season in Rip City tips off with the start of training camp on Tuesday for the first time without Terry Stotts as head coach of the team in a decade.

A new season, new coach, essentially the same roster that won 42-games and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years.

The urgency is here for Dame's team to win and win big now under the new head coach, Chauncey Billups.

"I'm just pumped up, man, I'm just pumped up," Billups said. "We have a chance to be a really good team this year."

Mr. Big Shot is a rookie head coach tasked with leading Dame and the same starting five to truly chase a championship, a place Billups has been during his All-Star playing career and a spot Mr. Lillard desires to reach before his playing days are done.

"When you have a great player like Dame, of course, the by-product of that is there is going to be some pressure involved with that and not just Dame, he said. "We have some really good players that are not only complementary players but are damn good players, so there is a level of pressure there that we can't do anything about. All that we can do is the best that we can do and just see how the chips fall."

Twice named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, Billups takes over a Blazers roster that placed 6th in the West with a 28th rated defense and a new cast of role players like Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell, Ben Mclemore and Cody Zeller.

"I didn't expect us to go get Kevin Durant," Lillard said.

Dame with a little show to tell.

The 31-year-old perennial All-Star got married and won an Olympic gold medal. The Sterling Silver Larry O'Brien Trophy is all that matters in his tenth campaign but a first without Terry Stotts.

"Neil always compared me to him. When I first came into the league, Neil was like, you remind me of Chauncey," Lillard said. "Chauncey did this, Chauncey did that, and he always would tell me I remind him of himself as a player, just by demeanor and how I got about stuff, so it's definitely a fit."

CJ McCollum is looking for baby outfits; the first time father-to-be is still here, those trade rumors are nothing to cry about.

"I am at the stage of my life that is comes with the game, comes with the territory of being a professional athlete," McCollum said.

The new NBA Players Union President was having a career year before his big injury and can the Blazers big man, Jusuf Nurkic, play the full 82 game regular season?

"I'm just having fun again, man," Nurkic said. "I think I am most dangerous when I play with an edge and having fun."

Newly engaged and freshly invested, the Bosnian Beast is dialed in for more personal accountability, less isolation play and better passing from his teammates.

"The people will be held accountable by that, so by that, I mean, no more 'my bad' or 'I didn't know where I was supposed to be," he said. "So I think he (Billups) is really going to simplify that, but people are going to exactly know who messed it up!"

GM Neil Olshey was accountable for the biggest free-agent acquisition that actually came at last season's trade deadline.

"You have to go where you are most wanted, most loved," Olshey said.

The affection is mutual Norman Powell was world champion in Toronto and compares the roster versatility here to thereafter signing a five-year, $90-million deal.

"Dame texted me and told me he wanted me back here, and I told him to get a message from a player like him, the franchise player, it means everything to me," Powell said. "I am about loyalty, I am about working and being committed to the grind, and that is what this team is about, and I want to help them get over that hump."

The Preseason tips in just one week, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry within 72 hours of the event. The entire Blazers roster and staff are fully vaccinated.

The real deal, with full capacity, tips off on Oct. 20.