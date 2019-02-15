PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman will be honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Glickman will receive the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award during annual enshrinement ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts in July.
The announcement of the honor was made Friday.
"I believe one of the most important reasons I was selected by the Hall of Fame is because Portland has proven it can support a small market franchise," said Glickman, now president emeritus of the organization. "For this, I thank the fans of Portland and everyone else responsible for what I consider to be the greatest honor I have ever received."
The Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award was instituted by the Basketball Hall of Fame's board of trustees in 1973 and is considered the most prestigious award presented by the Hall of Fame outside of enshrinement.
From the founding of the Trail Blazers in 1970 until his retirement in 1987, Glickman managed all basketball and business operations for the Blazers, including the 1977 NBA championship team.
Glickman was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.
