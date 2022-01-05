PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Damian Lillard will miss the next three scheduled Portland Trail Blazers games, the team announced Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the team said Lillard will be undergoing further evaluation and consultation regarding his lower abdominal tendinopathy.

Lillard will miss the upcoming Jan. 5 game against Miami, Jan. 7 game against Cleveland and Jan. 9 game against Sacramento.

The team says Lillard will be back to playing following reevaluation next week.

In 29 games this season, Lillard has averaged 24.0, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.4 minutes per game. Among NBA leaders, Lillard is currently ranked 11th in scoring, 10th in assists and 16th in free throw percentage.