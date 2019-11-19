PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that the team has signed former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony, 35, has a career average of 24 points per game over 16 NBA seasons. He was a star for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
He then played for a season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and appeared in only 10 games for the Houston Rockets at the start of last season.
Anthony has not played in the NBA since then. He is a 10-time All-Star.
“Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
The team announced Tuesday that Anthony will wear No. 00.
