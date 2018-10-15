PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft and the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, has died. He was 65 years old.
Allen’s company Vulcan Inc. announced his passing Monday.
Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
We miss you.We thank you.We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018
Allen announced earlier this month that his cancer had returned. He was previously treated for the disease in 2009.
Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, released a statement Monday saying: “My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend."
"Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day," Jody Allen said.
Vulcan CEO Bill Hilf also released a statement, saying, in part, “Paul loved Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The impact of Paul’s efforts can be seen here at every turn. But the true impact of his vision and generosity is evident around the globe.”
According to Vulcan, Allen’s philanthropic contributions have exceeded $2 billion.
Allen purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988. Since that time, the team has made 23 playoff appearances, including trips to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992.
Allen has long been a fixture cheering on the team at home games in Portland, as well as on the road.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement today regarding the passing of Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/cXHQiUqnjQ— NBA (@NBA) October 15, 2018
Mayor Wheeler released a statement Monday night and recognized Allen's partnership with Portland.
"We are grateful that we have had his leadership as the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise for more than 30 years. His partnership with the City creating the Rose Quarter changed the face of the Portland ... a humble man, few recognize the extent of his charitable contributions. His long-term commitment to Portland youth organizations has touched the lives of thousands of kids," the statement said, in part.
Along with the Blazers and Seahawks, Allen was also a minority owner of Seattle Sounders FC.
Allen co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates. The pair met while attending private school in the Seattle area.
Allen served as Microsoft's executive vice president of research and new product development until 1983, when he resigned after being diagnosed with cancer, according to the Associated Press.
"To be 30 years old and have that kind of shock — to face your mortality — really makes you feel like you should do some of the things that you haven't done yet," Allen said in a 2000 book, "Inside Out: Microsoft in Our Own Words," published to celebrate 25 years of Microsoft.
Allen pledged to give away much of his fortune to charitable causes.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
