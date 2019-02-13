PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Blazers have added a big body to their lineup for the stretch run of the season.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Enes Kanter agreed to a deal with Portland on Wednesday.
Kanter then tweeted a statement saying, “I am pleased to announce that I have signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of the season.”
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/4dTLXyZedg— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 13, 2019
The 6-foot-11 Kanter is averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds for the season.
He played for the New York Knicks the last two seasons, before being waived by the Knicks last week.
Wojnarowski reported that many teams had expressed interest in signing Kanter, before he agreed to join the Blazers.
Blazers beat a crowded field for Kanter, including the Lakers, per sources. Kanter is an important addition for Blazers, where he'll play a good share of minutes. Portland signed Kanter to a $70M offer sheet in 2015, which OKC matched. https://t.co/1Qdd1Ff43G— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2019
The Blazers offered Kanter a contract in 2015 when he was a restricted free agent, but it was matched by his team at the time, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
