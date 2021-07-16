Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard denies trade rumors

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Damian Lillard continues to dream big with the desire to star in a championship parade down Broadway. During a press conference held on Friday Dame said in the end, he just wants what every deep-rooted Blazer fans wishes for, time to win, and win big, and win big now, demanding so much more from his producer at Trail Blazers, Inc.
Brewing reports of Dame asking for a trade have been squelched, for now, “A lot of things have been said and it hasn't come from me so number one it's not true, and secondly I would also say that I haven't made any firm decision on what my future will be so it's really no need for anybody else to speak for me or report this or report that," Lillard, said.
Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey will need to be creative as possible to better the team without any draft picks and limited salary cap space. Portland’s latest early round playoff exit was a ‘product of the roster,’ that we know.
Dame confirmed that Olshey and new Head Coach Chauncey Billups were to meet with him in Sin City, but that trip was already on the books before jetting off to Tokyo to chase a gold medal while Blazer brass tries to solve the mystery of how to assist the greatest player in franchise history who just turned 31-years young on Thursday.
"Right now, I am not sure what I am going to do. What I can say is, my intention and my heart has always been set on being in a Trail Blazers uniform for my entire career."
Dame and Team USA were supposed to play another Tokyo tune-up Friday in Vegas, but health and safety protocols put that on the shelf. Their final exhibition will be this Sunday with Spain. The group phase of the summer games tips off a week later.
Kevin Love won’t be in Japan. The big man from Lake Oswego has taken himself off of the roster. The free agent forward continues to battle a calf issue that caused him to miss much of the NBA season with Cleveland.
(1) comment
Boycotting...who cares anyway?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.