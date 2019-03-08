Trail Blazers star hangs out with families, kids at Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a big night Friday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland.
A Portland Trail Blazers star on the rise stopped to hang out with families, snap a few photos and, hopefully, provide a little inspiration.
His skills helped bring the team a victory Sunday night against the Hornets, and now Rodney Hood is off the court, bringing home a different kind of win. Hood is helping families through the Boys and Girls Club of Portland. They posed with him for pictures and hung around for the chance to win prizes, including laptops.
Hood says he’s excited to give back.
“I grew up in boys and girls club, went till’ high school, 7 to 5 during the summer and after school during the year, so it’s a part of my DNA,” Rodney Hood, a small forward, said.
Families said they were thrilled to meet Hood, who shared a message for everyone who stopped by Friday night.
“I was once looking at someone else for inspiration, hopefully I can be there for them,” Hood said. “It’s a fun and exciting time, just take advantage of it.”
In addition to laptops, kids also had a chance to win Blazers tickets. Winners will watch the team take on the Pacers later this month.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.