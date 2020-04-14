PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their year-long 50th season celebration with a Virtual Fan Appreciation Day on Wednesday.
The team said the day will include prizes, auctions, special video highlights from Trail Blazers favorites and more.
Fans can find everything at trailblazers.com/fans and on Trail Blazers social media platforms.
"We won’t let a postponed season stop us from showing our appreciation for the continued support from our fans for over five decades," said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. "Virtual Fan Appreciation Day is a small way for us to bring our Rip City community together in spirit and say thank you for 50 amazing years, with more great years ahead."
The online auction will include exclusive autographed items, first-class air travel for two anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, and Blazers themed art created by local artists.
The team said different items will be added every Wednesday at 1 p.m. and then auctioned off each week through May 15. Fans can register for the auction by texting "blazers" to 76278 or by visiting blazers.givesmart.com.
Funds from the auction will go to the Trail Blazers Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund to support nonprofits serving the community.
For more information about Virtual Fan Appreciation Day, visit trailblazers.com/fans.
