PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are joining the growing list of teams and venues that will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games.

The rule takes effect Sept. 4 for the Megadeth concert at Moda Center and applies to all guests 12 and older for any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games. The negative COVID-19 test must be a PCR test within 72 hours of the event.

The rule includes all events at Moda Center.

Masks will also be required in the arena in accordance with the state's indoor mask mandate.

The Blazers will accept the following as proof of vaccination:

A CDC-issued vaccination card including the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccination provided and the date that the last dose was administered.

A digital photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device.

A printed photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card.

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR Test:

A digital photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

A printed photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

Trail Blazers ticket presales begin Aug. 31 for qualified buyers and open to the public Sept. 2.

The Portland Timbers FC, Portland Thorns FC, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University and various performing arts centers in the Portland Metro have also announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for events.