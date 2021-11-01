PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers released the first images Monday of the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform. The new uniform is described by the organization as a way to celebrate and reflect the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The new editions will reflect three key moments in Trail Blazers history – the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships as part of the league-wide “Moments Mixtape” campaign.
The Trail Blazers will celebrate each team throughout the month of November with “Moments Mixtape Nights” as a part of the league’s 75th Anniversary Celebration.
In a release Monday, the Trail Blazer organization said the past was looked to when creating the uniforms diverse styles.
“Since 1970, the franchise has been a part of the Pacific Northwest’s heartbeat,” the release read. “These uniforms call back to so many of the highest highs in franchise history, juxtaposing old and new to create a unique look and feel for this milestone season.”
To recognize the 1977 World Championship, a plaid pattern on the side panels honors Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay. The belt buckle sports “Portland” in the retro ‘70s style font from the original Trail Blazers teams and the plaid pattern is bracketed by an embossed listing of the greatest moments in team history. The gold trophy icon featured on the back neck symbolizes the team’s 1977 Championship.
For the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships, “Rip City” appears across the chest similar to the ‘90s style font with a drop shadow and a white circle on the shorts represents the center court design of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. “90” and “92” appear on trim taping, honoring the two NBA Finals appearances.
Recognizing Trail Blazer fans and Portland, a “City of Roses” anthem nods to the city, “BlazerMania” points to the supportive fanbase on the trim taping and “PDX” and a Rose icon under the short flaps are included as another nod to the city.
The Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform will debut Nov. 15 when the Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center.
