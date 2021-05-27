PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers take their shots on the court, and now are asking their fans to get shots to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team announced Thursday that they are encouraging Oregonians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to get doses at seven upcoming clinics over the next month. Those who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the clinics, hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU, will be entered into giveaways for Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game.

“The best way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and to pack the Moda Center stands again is to get everyone vaccinated,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter, in a statement. “The three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and I am proud to stand alongside OHSU and REACH as we work to get Rip City vaccinated.”

The announcement of the clinics came the same day thousands more Blazers fans can watch the team in the NBA Western Conference playoffs at the Moda Center, after Multnomah County moved to Lower Risk.

The team said Blaze the Trail Cat will make special, surprise appearances at some of the clinics as he “gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.” The clinics will be held on the following days at the below locations:

Date Time Location Address May 29 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Red Economy Lot – PDX 10105 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97220 May 29 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Common Ground Church 5755 SW Erickson Ave. Beaverton, OR 97005 May 30 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Red Economy Lot – PDX 10105 NE Airport Way Portland, OR 97220 June 3 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Prescott Elementary 10410 NE Prescott St. Portland, OR 97220 June 5 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus 2208 SE 182nd Ave. Portland, OR 97233 June 19 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Peninsula Park 700 N Rose Parks Way, Portland, OR 97217 June 19 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Faubion School 2930 NE Dekum St. Portland, OR 97211

The Blazers said fans can pick which clinic they would like to attend as appointments aren’t needed, walk-ins are encouraged.

For more information on the clinics, visit trailblazers.com/winningshot. The incentives by the Blazers come about a week after Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon State Lottery announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign” that includes chances for cash prizes for vaccinated Oregonians.

