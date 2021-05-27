Blazers seats at Moda

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers take their shots on the court, and now are asking their fans to get shots to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team announced Thursday that they are encouraging Oregonians who have not yet gotten vaccinated to get doses at seven upcoming clinics over the next month. Those who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the clinics, hosted by Multnomah County’s REACH program and OHSU, will be entered into giveaways for Blazers swag, such as T-shirts, posters and tickets to a 2021-22 preseason game.

“The best way to beat the COVID-19 pandemic and to pack the Moda Center stands again is to get everyone vaccinated,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter, in a statement. “The three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and I am proud to stand alongside OHSU and REACH as we work to get Rip City vaccinated.”

The announcement of the clinics came the same day thousands more Blazers fans can watch the team in the NBA Western Conference playoffs at the Moda Center, after Multnomah County moved to Lower Risk. 

The team said Blaze the Trail Cat will make special, surprise appearances at some of the clinics as he “gets his shot and supports fans as they get theirs.” The clinics will be held on the following days at the below locations:

Date

Time

Location

Address

May 29

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Red Economy Lot – PDX

10105 NE Airport Way

Portland, OR 97220

May 29

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Common Ground Church

5755 SW Erickson Ave.

Beaverton, OR 97005

May 30

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Red Economy Lot – PDX

10105 NE Airport Way

Portland, OR 97220

June 3

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Prescott Elementary

10410 NE Prescott St.

Portland, OR 97220

June 5

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

POIC + Rosemary Anderson High School East Campus

2208 SE 182nd Ave.

Portland, OR 97233

June 19

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Peninsula Park

700 N Rose Parks Way,

Portland, OR 97217

June 19

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Faubion School

2930 NE Dekum St.

Portland, OR 97211

The Blazers said fans can pick which clinic they would like to attend as appointments aren’t needed, walk-ins are encouraged.

For more information on the clinics, visit trailblazers.com/winningshot. The incentives by the Blazers come about a week after Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon State Lottery announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign” that includes chances for cash prizes for vaccinated Oregonians.

MORE: FOX 12’s ongoing local coronavirus coverage

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

In God I trust
In God I trust

Wow guys; really? You just lost a fan.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.