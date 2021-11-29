Trail of holiday vandalism incidents caught on camera in numerous Salem neighborhoods

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A collection of videos sent to FOX 12 show a group of younger people ripping apart locals holiday displays, stealing other holiday decor, and running off into the night.

South Salem resident, Nathan Higginbotham, tells FOX 12 his home was vandalized on two different occasions beginning on November 20, where multiple people jumped out of their cars, charged for this Christmas light display, and chucked it across the lawn.

A very similar situation happened to north Salem resident, Cameron Mayner, she tells FOX 12 that much like Higginbotham’s incident, a group of younger people circled around her home and stole her inflatable corgi decoration.

Mayner described her feelings behind what happened and tells us she is not going to let these vandals ruin her Christmas spirit, “It's just a really sad situation. I feel that as an adult I don't do this for my own pleasure, I do it for my kids' pleasure and they’re just taking that away from them. So, I’m going to get some more decorations. I'm going to get a couple ways to secure it and I'll secure it to my bushes and my kids will have decorations, they are not going to stop my Christmas.”

A police report has been filed with the Salem Police Department but there has been no word on who the culprit is.