RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - A semi-truck hauling a trailer rolled into Lake River Tuesday morning after being hit by a train, according to the Ridgefield Police Department.
Police said the driver was hauling vehicles on a trailer and as he crossed the railroad tracks near North Railroad Avenue and Mill Street, the trailer became high-centered on the tracks.
According to police, when the driver got out to call 911, a train came along and clipped the back end of the trailer. A vehicle on the trailer fell off onto the tracks.
The impact of the crash loosened the truck and it rolled down a hill by the boat ramp into Lake River. The driver was not injured.
Police said a boom was put in place to make sure pollutants don't spread into the water.
Tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the semi-truck and the crashed vehicle.
A semi truck and trailer high centered on train tracks in Ridgefield. It was apparently hit by a train and sent rolling into the river at the port. Crews are cleaning up now. pic.twitter.com/hIA2ONA97D— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 6, 2018
