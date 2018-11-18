LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted stole a trailer with a coffee cart and thousands of dollars worth of equipment in it.
The owner of Intentional Espresso, Randy Matheny, said that was his livelihood.
It was parked in his cul-de-sac. He said it was locked to his SUV and probably weighs 2,000 pounds.
“It is my company, my livelihood, and everything that I do, and my passion of being in coffee so yeah, it’s part of me lost,” Matheny said.
He said the trailer disappeared overnight Friday.
Tualatin police told FOX 12 the equipment he had in it was worth about $20,000.
But Matheny said his biggest concern was a 350-person event he was supposed to cater Saturday night.
“I thought, ‘I’ve got to figure out how to come up with a solution to take care of my clients,’” Matheny said.
That’s when the Portland coffee community heard about what happened and stepped up in a big way.
Case Study Coffee Roasters gave Matheny a cart, espresso machine, grinder and a barista to borrow for the event, and several other businesses came together too.
“If you lose it all, you know, especially the day of an event, it’s tough,” said Case Study operations manager Rachel Rice. “We were able to make it work.”
Matheny said, “Just the love and the support of people coming in, it was just like I didn’t know whether to cry over my stuff being gone or to cry over the fact that people, like, loved me and cared and wanted to help.”
Now, he hopes whoever stole the trailer realizes what’s inside and somehow he’ll get his coffee cart back.
He said he can make do for now, but if he doesn’t get it back, he’ll have to make a new one.
