LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A trailer was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday evening in Lebanon.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the area of Mill Street and Russel Drive. The fire district said 911 callers reported hearing multiple explosions.
When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found flames inside and outside of the trailer.
The blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to the front area and exterior of the trailer.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to the fire district.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.