Trailer destroyed in Lebanon fire, barn saved

NEAR LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Flames ripped through a trailer in Lebanon on Thursday morning, almost spreading to a nearby pole barn, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
Firefighters rushed to the 39000 block of Golden Valley Drive east of Lebanon around 9:10 a.m. and upgraded the call to a first alarm, bringing in resources from four other fire stations.
Crews said smoke was billowing from the 33-foot camp trailer and flames were up against the wall of an adjacent pole barn.
“Firefighters quickly established a protective hose line between the shop and the trailer and began to knock down the body of fire within the trailer,” according to the fire district.
The trailer was a total loss. Investigators believe the fire was sparked by an electrical failure near the trailer’s refrigerator. No injuries were reported.
