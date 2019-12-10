PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A trailer filled with Christmas trees was stolen early Tuesday morning from a lot in northeast Portland, police said.
Darrell Prowett runs the lot off Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 131st Place.
Prowett told FOX 12 the 70 stolen trees cost him about $10,000 and his trailer was also worth a few thousand dollars.
Prowett said he works in road construction during the summers and relies on his Christmas tree business to get him through the winters.
“What do I do?” Prowett said of the theft. “How do you recover from something like that?”
Prowett said, thanks to a sympathetic farmer, he bought replacement trees at an extra discounted price from the farm he sources his trees at. Even then, he doesn’t expect to make any profits this season and worries about breaking even.
“It’s a lot of value but (the thieves) got to live with it,” Prowett. “And the person who buys them from them – they got to live with that too.”
“I’m not the only one this has happened to, so maybe this is just another log on the fire – and eventually they will get burned,” Prowett added.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
