WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a trailer stolen on Thursday contained two telescopes that are worth around $16,000.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft call on a rural property at 12:45 p.m. near Southwest Bald Peak Road and Southwest Laurelwood Road. The property owner reported a trailer he was storing had been stolen sometime during the night or possibly the night before.
According to deputies the trailer contained two valuable telescopes, including a custom-made telescope the owner has been working on for several decades. That telescope is valued at $15,000. The second telescope is a vintage Unitron valued at $1,500.
The trailer is a 1997 Wells Cargo enclosed trailer with a ramp door. The trailer is 16-feet long and forest green in color with an aerodynamic bubble on the front. There multiple “Oregon Star Party” stickers on the ramp door. It has Oregon plates U227280.
If anyone knows the location of the trailer, or either of the telescopes that were inside, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. Reference case #50-21-3408.
