GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted took off with a trailer full of tools from a Gresham neighborhood.
It all belongs to a family-run construction business.
Phil and Becky Harding say in nearly 30 years of business they’ve never had anything stolen. then suddenly everything they use for work was taken overnight.
Inside an unfinished home in a new subdivision in Gresham, Phil works with the tools he has left. He laughs about how few there are.
“Teeny little tape measure, one little square, and these are borrowed,” he said.
He says his heart breaks knowing all that’s missing.
Monday morning when he got to the site, Phil says the trailer usually parked in the gravel was nowhere to be found, with all four locks chopped off.
“I don’t know how he broke this, but yeah, he’s done this before because these don’t break very easy,” he said.
Phil says a neighbor saw a white van speed off with it around 4:30, but other than that, they don’t know what happened.
All in all, he estimates about $15,000 worth of stuff.
The worst part, he says, is what’s inside the trailer: a lifetime’s worth of tools – even tools passed down generations.
And for a family business that he and his wife run with their sons, they say that’s devastating.
“Nail guns, all kinds of power tools, some of my dad’s tools, my dad’s dad’s tools, some of my grandpas’ tools,” Phil said.
His wife Becky said, “It’s really sad that he’s not going to be able to pass those down. You can’t replace that.”
And to make this theft even more heartbreaking, this house is actually one they’re building for themselves.
“We’d like to get it done in October, but this has been quite a hit,” Phil said.
He says the theft is putting them behind for their own move-in and with their clients on other projects.
Now, they just hope maybe they’ll somehow get some of those tools back.
“I don’t see how you could take somebody’s livelihood,” Phil said.
And they’re hoping the community can keep an eye out.
The Hardings have also filed a report with Gresham police.
