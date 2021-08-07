HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A semi-truck carrying hay that rolled over is causing traffic to be blocked on Northwest Glencoe Road in Hillsboro.
Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said around 2 p.m. on Saturday the truck rolled over on Northwest Glencoe Road just north of Northeast Harewood Street. It said both northbound and southbound lanes of Glencoe Rd. are blocked. The rollover left 85,000 pounds of hay barrels blocking the road.
Firefighters w/ @HillsboroPolice @MetroWestAmb responding to a rolled-over hay truck trailer that has dumped hay & blocking on NW Glencoe Rd just north of NE Harewood. Both NB & SB lanes of Glencoe Rd blocked. Use alt routes. Expect delays. #pdxtraffic @washcoroads pic.twitter.com/5JC3icK6ri— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) August 7, 2021
The fire department said to expect delays and use alternate routes. Hillsboro police said one lane may re-open by 3:30 p.m.
Police said there were no injuries in the crash.
(1) comment
That`s not hay! Hay is green in color. That is most likely grass seed or wheat straw after having been combined then baled up in 1,000 to 1,200 # bales.
