GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Thanks to tips from the community, a Gresham family is getting back their trailer and snowmobiles that were stolen last month.
The family told FOX 12 their brand-new Charmac 24-foot snowmobile trailer, along with the four snowmobiles inside, were stolen in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. Riding gear was also taken.
The estimated loss was around $65,000, according to police.
Gresham police tweeted that the trailer and the snowmobiles were recovered on Thursday in rural Clackamas County thanks to tips from the community.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
