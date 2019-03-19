PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owners of a local catering company are asking for your help after one of their trailers was stolen and a second one was damaged.
It happened in the back parking lot of White Pepper PDX on NE 75th and Glisan sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
Owner Wil Hansen says the damages add up to about $7,000, including the cost of the trailer and the cooking equipment, propane tanks, and display pieces that were inside.
Keys were also stolen, so the whole building had to be re-keyed.
It’s a tough loss for the company because they are about to move in to a new tasting room in the building, and the trailers are what they use for off-site catering events. Now, they can only do one event at a time instead of two.
With the event season about to kick off, they’re stuck dealing with police reports and insurance claims, so they’re hoping to get the trailer back soon.
“My wife, she mentioned something on social media and the response was quite overwhelming," Hansen said. "We’re pretty well connected to the wedding industry here, the event industry. There’s got to be several thousand people out there that are looking for this trailer, and it could be anywhere, it could be around the corner, and if somebody sees it and calls us, man that would just be the greatest thing in the world.”
The trailer is white with black company lettering and rounded wheel wells.
Hansen put up surveillance cameras and a big warning sign in the back parking lot so this doesn’t happen again.
If you see the stolen trailer, contact Portland police or White Pepper Catering.
