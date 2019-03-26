VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted made off with a trailer and a 9-year-old’s dirt bike that was inside.
Cassandra Smith says the trailer and bike were stolen overnight. Right now, she just wants her son’s bike back, no questions asked.
Smith says she got her son a new dirt bike for Christmas. She kept it in her trailer, which was parked outside of her home near West 39th Street and Northwest Lincoln Avenue.
Smith says when her brother woke up, he noticed the trailer was gone.
She’s actually surprised the thieves were able to make off with it in the dark of night.
“That’s the part that’s crazy. At night … the trailer’s black, you can’t really see it,” Smith said. “My car was parked so close to the hitch. My brother sleeps downstairs with the dog. Nobody heard anything.”
Smith says her son wasn’t home at the time, but when she called to tell him, he was devastated.
“Things can be replaced, but he’s crushed. If it was just the trailer it would be one thing, but it’s his bike,” she said.
Vancouver police say they don’t have any suspect information at this time. If you know anything, give them a call.
