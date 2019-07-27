CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are hard at work responding to the Milepost 97 Fire in southern Oregon, and while they were busy with the fire, someone stole an equipment trailer.
As of late Saturday morning, the Milepost 97 Fire near Canyonville off Interstate 5 had grown to nearly 9,000 acres.
It began Wednesday night and was initially reported to be a half acre in size.
With the serious growth of the fire, almost 900 firefighters have responded to help fight it day and night.
But in an unfortunate turn of events, a cargo trailer with equipment being used to combat the Milepost 97 Fire was stolen.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the trailer was taken Friday night.
Oregon State Police said it was stolen from the shoulder of the southbound side of I-5 near mile post 97.
According to OSP, a witness stated a black 4-door pickup truck hooked up to the trailer and left, heading southbound on I-5 at high rate of speed.
Anyone who sees the trailer is asked to contact OSP.
