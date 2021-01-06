PHOTOS: Train derailment temporarily closes Hwy 99E between Oregon City and Canby
1 of 16
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
Image courtesy Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office
The highway was reopened around 3 a.m. but as of 5 a.m. crews were still at South End Road for cleanup and investigation.
ODOT announced at 6:30 a.m. that one southbound lane of Hwy 99E will be closed 24 to 48 hours for cleanup efforts. Flaggers will soon be in place to help direct traffic and drivers should travel with caution in the area.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.