MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Crews are working to clean up after a train derailed north of Salem early Sunday.
Just before 1:20 a.m., Marion County Fire District #1 responded to the report of a train derailment in the area of Brooklake Road Northeast and River Road Northeast.
Arriving crews found a train with nine cars derailed, blocking River Road Northeast just north of Brooklake Road Northeast.
Crews say the derailed cars broke a utility pole and that there were power outages in the area. The downed power lines also caused a small fire.
No injuries were reported. No hazardous materials had spilled or leaked as a result of the accident.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
River Road Northeast will be closed between Brookdale Road Northeast and Waconda Road Northeast for about 24 hours while the derailed cars are removed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
