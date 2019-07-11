PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments about a case involving transgender students’ rights Thursday.
Parents for Privacy sued the Dallas School District in 2017, after it allowed a transgender student to use the boy’s restroom.
The group argued that the policy caused embarrassment, humiliation and anxiety to other students. The suit also claimed it infringed on the students’ right to “bodily privacy.”
The American Civil Liberties Union hit back, claiming this suit was discriminatory and would hurt transgender children.
According to ACLU attorney, Gabriel Arkless, “Just being transgender doesn’t turn the ordinary use of a locker room or a restroom into an act of sexual harassment.”
Last July, a district court judge ruled in the ACLU’s favor, granting a motion to dismiss the case.
His ruling found that the district’s policy of allowing a transgender student to use the same restrooms as other students consistent with his gender identity does not violate the rights of other students or parents.
The judge also stated that prohibiting students from using the facilities consistent with their gender identity would amount to illegal discrimination. But, Parents for Privacy appealed the decision.
Thursday, the federal appeals court heard arguments from an attorney who felt dismissing their case without their “day in court” was not right.
But, there were also many people at the hearing who support trans rights and want the appeals court to uphold the decision to dismiss the case.
“The Dallas school district has upheld non-discriminatory and inclusive policies,” said Joy Wilson, the mother of a transgender student.
“I applaud the Dallas school district for doing what is right,” activist Nancy Haque, who is currently the executive director of Basic Rights Oregon said.
Tyler Warner, the transgender student whose use of a boy’s bathroom at Sutherlin High School prompted the suit, was also at Thursday’s hearing.
He shared how he felt when he was first called into his Vice Principal’s office to discuss the matter.
“I was scared. I was nervous. I was sad,” Warner told FOX 12. “I was told my presence as a person was making some of my peers uncomfortable.”
Warner claims it was it was suggested he use the single-use bathrooms, but the school later reversed the decision and even trained its staff to be more inclusive.
“I know my rights and being segregated into a single-use bathroom isn’t okay,” Warner said. “I want every trans kid in Oregon to know they have rights.”
Parents for Privacy responded by suing the school and the state and even named Warner in the lawsuit filing, which the high school senior says, outed him.
Though the lawsuit was later thrown out, the plaintiffs appealed.
During Thursday’s ninth circuit court hearing, the group’s attorney, Ryan Adams called the dismissal “premature.”
But Attorney Blake Fry, who is representing the defendants, argued that the school did the humane thing and the judge who first tried the case made the correct call.
The appeals court did not make a decision Thursday, but the heated debate spilled out of the courtroom and into Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Following the appeal court’s hearing, the conservative group, Parents’ Rights in Education held a rally at the public square, decrying what they believe is a political agenda to, “destroy the traditional family in America.”
According to the executive director of the organization, Suzanne Gallagher, “parents have lost their rights in public schools.”
But their rally was interrupted by masked counter protesters, who chanted “transgender lives matter” over a loudspeaker.
The situation became tense and a bystander stepped in, shouting for the counter demonstrators to take off their masks. Security guards quickly arrived and escorted the bystander and his two children out of the public square.
The demonstration ended shortly after the outburst. And though, the federal court did not make a decision today in the appeal of the controversial case, an ACLU attorney representing the school district and the state told FOX 12 he is confident the judges will dismiss the case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
