PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you have places you have to be this weekend and you just don’t feel comfortable getting behind the wheel, there are options.
Mass transit is one of them, including the bus, MAX line or CTRAN service.
Cab companies and ride shares are also good alternatives.
A representative with Broadway Cab told FOX 12 all their rigs have studded tires, and most drivers carry chains as well. They will be running 24/7 service and do not change their prices based on demand or weather, so you’ll be paying the same fare you always do.
However, it will be difficult for cab drivers or Lyft/Uber drivers to reach you in inclement weather, so allow extra time for your ride.
Meanwhile, a representative for Lyft shared this statement:
“Due to the inclement weather, there are more people requesting Lyft rides than there are drivers to provide them. We are monitoring road conditions, communicating with drivers and offering incentives for those who decide to drive. Still, this heightened demand is causing some areas to experience prime time pricing, which serves to incentivize drivers to head to areas with increased demand. We are doing everything we can to ensure that there are enough drivers available to help people move around. As always, safety is our top priority.”
We stopped by the Portland International Airport to talk with Uber and Lyft drivers about whether they planned to drive this weekend.
Those we spoke with said they are prepared for the weather and they will be out on the road.
“My car does wonderful in the snow,” Lyft driver Michael Ford said. “It’s a Forester all-wheel drive, synchronistic drive on it, where if it starts to slip, it puts the power where it’s needed.”
“People going on jobs or to the airport, they don’t want to drive their own cars especially on the hills like Skyline, by OHSU and the hospital, people don’t want to go so they call us,” Sukhwant Singh added, who drives for both Uber and Lyft.
If you don’t have to go anywhere this weekend, the best and cheapest, option is to simply stay home and enjoy the flakes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.