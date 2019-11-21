PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's just days away from a big travel holiday, and area transportation crews and first responders want drivers to be ready for changing weather.
PBOT road crews, along with city leaders, TriMet, ODOT and WashDOT representatives, all say they are ready to take on snow and ice this season.
Drivers just had a refresher course Thursday morning, and every part of each truck is in proper working order.
Salt use is in the plan again for the season, both in town and in the Columbia River Gorge.
"We have an expanded salt pilot program that includes all of the interstates. It includes Highway 26 over Sylvan and 217," said ODOT Operations Manager Ted Miller. "We actually have a new salt storage location in Cascade Locks and have a new plan for the Columbia River Gorge."
All metro area road crews and first responders want to make sure that whether you are on a city street, a state highway, or interstate, you can safely get to where you need to go.
But they also say some of the safety depends on you.
"We want to really emphasize three things: time, preparation and patience. Super important to think about when you venture out," said Sgt. Bret Barnum with the Portland Police Bureau.
First responders' common request is don't put yourself in a situation where your car could get stuck on the road. That could lead to your car being towed, impounded, and you'll have to pay to get it back.
They say during winter weather drive with your headlights on at all times, keep more distance between you and the car in front of you, and be especially careful around road crews and first responders.
"It's your responsibility to move over. Give them space and room," said Miller.
Also, stock the essentials in your vehicle now for the winter months. Chains are a big one, and it's good to practice with them now before you have to use them in a storm.
Extra warm clothes, a flashlight, blankets, and a shovel are all good to have in your vehicle as well.
