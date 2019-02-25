Transportation crews prepare for icy and snow-covered roads Tuesday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As temperatures dip low overnight, transportation crews are preparing for icy and snow-covered roads for the Tuesday morning commute.
FOX 12 spoke with first-grader Avery and her grandparents on Monday. They said they had a fun time playing in the snow.
Avery told FOX 12 she summoned the weather with a special method.
“First, you put a spoon under your pillow. Then, you should wear your pajammies inside out. Then, the next day you will have snow,” she said. “And the more people you get to do it, the more snow you get.”
Avery’s family lives in a community with steep streets, which can be a challenge during this weather.
“My biggest concern driving is other drivers who are so unfamiliar with how to handle the slippery roads,” said DaLynn Downen, Avery’s grandmother. “That’s the hard part about this weather, especially the ice. The black ice in the mornings is the challenge.”
Germantown Road was a mess earlier Monday morning, but in the early evening hours it was clear.
FOX 12 also spoke with Sofiya Kolycheva, a student at Portland Community College, who lives in the West Hills. She is worried about making it to class Tuesday.
“We’ve had to abandon my car many times ‘cause we couldn’t get up the hills, down the hills,” she said. “If I can’t leave, I can’t leave.”
Crews will be working all night Monday, treating freeways and other major roads first.
A Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson tells FOX 12 they’ve brought in extra crews, but still want to remind drivers to be slow and careful while they watch for icy patches on all roads.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
