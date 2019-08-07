PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A transportation provider filed a complaint against Gridworks Wednesday, the company that operates Ride to Care, claiming they’re not getting paid.
The FOX 12 investigators first told you about problems surrounding Ride to Care last month, like Oregon Health Plan members not getting picked up on time for medical appointments or not getting picked up at all.
FOX 12 also heard from a number of transportation providers who give members rides. They claim they’re often late because of issues starting at Gridworks’ dispatch center. On Wednesday, a formal complaint was filed against Gridworks.
The medical transportation provider Paradigm Driving Solutions has transported OHP members through Ride to Care in the past and claims Gridworks hasn’t paid them for rides.
In the complaint, it states Gridworks has had consistent trouble paying Paradigm timely. It goes on to state Gridworks still owes them more than $600,000 for unpaid rides.
The FOX 12 Investigators recently spoke with William Mary, the owner of Paradigm, at a meeting in Salem where he spoke to other transportation providers about Gridworks. Mary didn’t comment on the complaint directly, but did tell FOX 12 about concerns he said he has with the company.
“The issues the providers are having is not getting their rides on time or ever getting their rides, and getting rides late so the members are not getting to their appointments on time,” said Mary. “They’re being abandoned because they’re not dispatching correctly, and the other big thing is providers aren’t getting paid.”
Mary said Paradigm recently stopped providing rides in the Portland area because of not getting paid.
“So, what happens is when the provider is not paid, we have to pull out because we don’t work for free either,” said Mary. “So, we pull out of the area, then it’s a burden on the members as well, because now they don’t have enough vehicles in the fleet to get to their appointments.”
FOX 12 reached out directly to Gridworks to get their side.
A company that said it provides government affairs and communications support responded for them with a statement that read, “GridWorks' highest priority is the health and safety of the people who count on Ride to Care for transportation, and we are continually working to improve non-emergency medical transportation for both patients and drivers. We have no further comment on pending litigation at this time.”
Paradigm now wants Gridworks to pay them nearly $4 million dollars in damages. According to the complaint, it’s for money still owed and money the transportation provider is losing out on.
Paradigm isn’t the only company to claim payment issues.
Health Share of Oregon is the coordinated care organization that originally awarded Gridworks the Ride to Care contract.
Health Share sent Gridworks a letter last month that reads, in part, “The NAACP, on behalf of the Oregon NEMT Providers Association, and others, has met with Health Share and expressed concerns about payment practices that Gridworks has engaged in with respect to its contracted transportation provider network. Specifically, NAACP has expressed concerns that Gridworks has not treated providers fairly or in compliance with their contracts.”
The letter ends by reading, “Please review your policies and practices related to management of your transportation provider network and ensure that Gridworks is acting in a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory manner.”
FOX 12 did reach out to the NAACP about the letter to see if they had or still have concerns about Gridworks and did not immediately hear back.
