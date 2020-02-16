MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) – Two people were transported to the hospital by LifeFlight after a crash on Highway 211 in Molalla on Sunday.
The crash occurred just west of South Dryland Road at about 3:45 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, and one of the vehicles may have caught fire.
Oregon State Police say two people were transported by LifeFlight. There is no word on their conditions or the extent of their injuries.
Highway 211 was closed between Dryland Road and Kropf Road.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says OSP is investigating the crash.
Molalla Fire, Molalla Police, Clackamas Fire, Canby Fire and Colton Fire also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
