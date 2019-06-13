MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a teenager from a burning house in Milwaukie Thursday night.
Clackamas County firefighters around 8 p.m. rushed to the home in 9700 block of Southeast 38th Avenue.
They say a closed door in the area where the teen was found helped the teen survive until crews arrived. The teen is in critical condition.
Fire officials confirm a second person was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
Investigators haven’t said what sparked the fire.
FOX 12 Thursday night spoke with a witness who says he heard scream.
"I noticed smoke coming out, so I just ran down here as fast as I could, super fast ... all I heard was screaming for a quick minute," Joshua Sanchez said.
Officials say a power line fell onto one of the fire trucks at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
